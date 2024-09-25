Cosatu and Nehawu rally support for Sadtu as they celebrate their 10th National Congress

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) is set to hold its 10th National Congress from September 25 to 28, at the Birchwood Hotel & Conference Centre in Boksburg. This event comes amid ongoing challenges in the education sector, particularly in light of the partial signing of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act, which has left out critical clauses, deemed essential for effective implementation.

Both the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) have expressed their unwavering support for Sadtu. Cosatu emphasised the need for the union to remain resilient against government austerity measures that threaten the education system by reducing the number of teachers. They noted, “The government of national unity has now convinced itself that there is nothing wrong with slashing the number of teachers who bear the huge responsibility of moulding tomorrow’s generation.

‘’Cosatu wishes Sadtu a successful and fruitful congress and trusts it will emerge invigorated and ready to defend the hard-won rights of its members and push back on whatever scheme the Government of National Unity (GNU) will dream up next.’’ Nehawu highlighted the theme of the congress, “Mobilising the consciousness and uniting revolutionary professionals in strengthening foundational learning and functional skills, to advance inclusive and sustainable economic growth in pursuance of a socialist society”. Nehawu said they anticipate robust discussions focused on eradicating discrimination in education, transforming the public education curriculum, ensuring safety in schools, and advocating for quality infrastructure.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to deliver the keynote address, with both Cosatu and Sadtu eagerly awaiting insights into the government’s perception of the teaching profession. As nearly 2,000 delegates are expected to attend from all nine provinces, sister unions, locally and internationally, and other stakeholders, the congress aims to adopt policies aligned with Sadtu’s objectives, elect national office bearers, and discuss critical financial and strategic reports. Nehawu expressed confidence that the congress will lead to a clear program of action to improve the education system.