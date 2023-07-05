Cosatu calls for probe into VIP protection unit attack

Cosatu has called for a full investigation into the conduct of VIP Protection Unit members involved in the assault of motorists this week. The trade union federation said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) must be allowed to do its work.

It said it supports the fact that the people who were assaulted by the VIP Protection Unit members will not make contact with the police as Ipid was now involved in the investigation. The incident comes at a time when there are many questions asked about the role of members of this unit. It said the number of protectors belonging to the VIP unit must be reduced and resources deployed where most needed.

“While Ipid will determine the appropriate remedies this incident requires, there is an urgent need for a broader discussion on the role of the SAPS VIP Unit. Cosatu and the leadership of Popcru have long raised the alarm about how the SAPS VIP Unit’s role is misused by delinquent politicians to suit their excessive lifestyles and members of the VIP Unit are exploited and abused to satisfy the needs of some politicians,“ said Cosatu. Cosatu said Ipid would have to inform the public on progress made in this investigation. It said the rule of law must be applied and those who violate it must face the consequences.