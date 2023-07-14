Cosatu calls on government to be on high alert over unrest fears

Siyabonga Mkhwanazi Cosatu says it has noted the judgment of the Constitutional Court, but called on law enforcement agencies to be on high alert.

The Constitutional Court ordered that former president Jacob Zuma be sent back to prison. The Department of Correctional Services said it was still studying the judgment. Cosatu said the economy was already battling with a high unemployment rate and it cannot afford another job bloodbath.

The union’s spokesperson Matthew Parks said government must ensure there were security measures to prevent what happened in July 2021. “Cosatu notes the ruling by the Constitutional Court. We are a constitutional democracy governed by the rule of law. Government has an obligation to uphold the rule of law at all times, without fear or favour. All citizens must be treated equally. Government needs to ensure all security measures are put in place to prevent a repeat of the 2021 violence. “We cannot afford when we have an unemployment rate of 42% and are already battling a myriad of other socio-economic challenges, to allow anyone to further their own goals. Law enforcement organs must play their role and be deployed accordingly,” said Parks.

The KwaZulu-Natal Growth Coalition said they must not allow criminals to exploit any situation. Entrepreneur and co-chairperson of the Growth Coalition, Moses Tembe said it was not correct to associate the decision of the court with crime in the country. However, they must not allow criminals to run rampant in the country.

“It is disingenuous to associate the Constitutional Court decision with levels of crime South Africans are experiencing on the streets of our country, N3 mayhem no exception. The criminals are exploiting the space the country has allowed, by shying away from declaring a state of emergency on crime. “Business would not hesitate to pay a special levy if the president of South Africa guaranteed to double the size of the police force and ensured visible policing and absolute security of citizens,” said Tembe. Prof. Bheki Mngomezulu from the Nelson Mandela University said the Constitutional Court was the apex court, and was the last court to resort to.

“However, if correctional services as an institution feels that the judges misread the situation, it can still approach the court and seek audience,” he said. He said Zuma was released on medical parole after he served some time, adding, “why are they saying that he must be punished twice for the same ‘offence’?” [email protected]