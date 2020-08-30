Cosatu dismisses Mashaba's new political party

SA’s biggest trade union federations have poured cold water on the establishment of the political party by former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba which will push for the relaxation of labour laws. Mashaba officially formed his Action SA party, which has seen former DA and EFF leaders dumping their parties and joining forces with him in recent months as he campaigned for support ahead of the official launch. After dumping the DA and resigning as mayor last year, Mashaba soon announced his plan to establish a new political platform, whose focus would be on clean governance and eradication of corruption which he said was endemic in ANC-led administrations. Mashaba also blasted the DA as being opposed to redress as he left the official opposition. Mashaba, a former chairman of the Free market Foundation, has however not seen eye to eye with organised labour as was calling for the relaxation of labour laws and reduction of the power of unions in workplaces.

Cosatu blasted Mashaba and his party as being among those who were the “declared” enemies of the working class.

“Workers are aware of who these people are. These are our declared enemies. He has always embraced the free market and opposed the voice of workers and their power and right to fight exploitation by employers. We see him as the extension of the DA,” Pamla said.

Mashaba’s new party was expected to secure relative traction in Gauteng as he has been praised for his work while at the helm of the Johannesburg City, especially his stance against corruption.

Pamla, however, insisted that Mashaba’s advocating of free-market policies that allowed employers to “run amok” at the expense of workers was similar to the corruption he was fighting.

“A system that exploits is a corrupt system. A system that allows employers to run amok is a corrupt system,” he said.

Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi hailed Mashaba’s crusade for clean governance and his campaign against corruption.

“When he was the mayor I was happy with him and I was in his corner when he hired (former Gauteng Hawks head) Shadrack Sibiya to lead the fight against corruption in the city,” he said.

Vavi said while Saftu had known Mashaba to be conservative, the federation was also happy with some of Mashaba’s decisions that empowered workers, including the reemployment of former Midrand workers and the insourcing of other workers in the city.

“I thought he would eventually change. He seemed really genuine, even though I knew that he is a very conservative guy,” Vavi said.

He said the federation was however not pleased with the stance of the new party as it took a stance that opposed organised labour.

Mashaba had not been reached by the time of publication.

On the party’s website, Action SA’s values on economic prosperity are critical of labour laws and calls for changes in the country’s economic policies to help businesses boom.

“Bureaucratic red tape and draconian labour laws are hurdles to unlocking economic potential. Economic policy must be overhauled to reduce the cost of doing business and incentivise private sector investment,” the party said.