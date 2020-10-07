Cosatu, Saftu members march in Joburg blasting govt over corruption and lack of salary increases
Johannesburg - Workers have started to gather in various picket points across major cities as South Africa's trade union federations are embarking on a national socio-economic strike on Wednesday.
A few hundreds of workers, mostly belonging to Cosatu affiliates, had already gathered and were picketing outside Cosatu House in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, where they will commence their march to the Premier David Makhura's office in Newtown and to the Mineral Council SA, among other places.
Cosatu and Saftu have called on workers to down tools for a day as they blasted the government over rampant corruption, economic mismanagement, anti-poor economic policies as well as the refusal to pay salary increases due to public servants.
The federations also indicated that the national strike action was aimed at highlighting the scourge of gender based violence which remained rampant in the country.
Johannesburg's usually busy streets remained free of heavy traffic on Wednesday, with Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) vehicles stationed as they monitored the march closely.
Fedusa has also joined in the national strike despite its biggest affiliate, The Public Servants Association (PSA) distancing itself from the multi-federation national action.
Some of the JMPD and SA Police Service officers were camped outside the Gauteng Provincial Legislature as they awaited Saftu members who planned to stage their protest on the precinct.
A few Saftu supporters had started to gather and start the picket at Beyer's Naude Square, which is a stone throw away from the legislature.
Political Bureau