Cosatu says extension of R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant will bring relief to millions

Cape Town - Cosatu has welcomed the government’s extension of the R350 grant for the unemployed, saying it hoped it would lead to the introduction of the basic income grant. President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his State of the Nation Address that discussions were taking place with stakeholders on the future of the grant.

The government implemented the Social Relief of Distress Grant of R350 when Covid-19 set in. But it has been extended several times since 2020. Ramaphosa announced on Thursday that he was extending it for another year until March next year. Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said this was a welcome move by the government. “The federation welcomes the extension of the R350 SRD grant, and we believe it provides for a foundation for a basic income grant. This will provide badly needed relief to more than 10 million unemployed persons. The Budget needs to enhance it and narrow its gap with the food poverty line. Its delivery needs to be shifted to electronic payments and linked to skills training programmes to help its 10 million recipients find and create jobs,” said Pamla.

He said they also welcomed the decision to hire more police officers. Ramaphosa announced that 12 000 officers would be hired to beef up the SAPS. Pamla also said the government needed to clamp down on crime and corruption.

He said the authorities needed to arrest those behind the July unrest. He also said Cosatu was surprised that no action had been taken although many municipalities were collapsing. [email protected]