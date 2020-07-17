Cosatu threatens strike over increase of taxi load to 100%

Cosatu has threatened to go on strike over the decision of the government to increase the capacity of taxis to 100%.

The federation movement warned on Friday that this decision by the government posed a threat to the health of workers who are ferried by taxis every day.

Cosatu said it would not support the decision to increase the taxi load from 70% to 100% as it was still not safe. It said Covid-19 was now reaching its peak and more people could be exposed to the virus.

“The Congress of South African Trade Unions is to submit a section 77 application at Nedlac following the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to allow the taxi operators to fill their taxis to full capacity,” said Cosatu in a statement.

“The federation is pursuing the section 77 of the Labour Relations Act, which covers a viable protest action to promote or defend socio-economic interests of workers,” it said.