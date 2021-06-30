Cosatu, Tselane propose election postponement at IEC inquiry

Johannesburg - The IEC inquiry chaired by retired justice Dikgang Moseneke has continued to hear opposing opinions on whether the IEC can safely hold local government elections. South Africans will head to the polls on October 27, but the questions posed by the global pandemic have weighed heavy on the prospects.

Moseneke, on Tuesday, heard further opinions on whether the elections should continue. He is expected to file his report and recommendations by July 21 before the official proclamation by the Cogta Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. Former IEC chairperson Terry Tselane, who now runs his own elections management company Institute for Election Management Services, motivated strongly for an election postponement.

Tselane has proposed that elections should be postponed until May next year. He said electoral legislation allowed for a postponement but also for the continued operation of municipal councils even after their expired term. Tselane said allowing the vaccination programme to pick up steam and for enough people to be vaccinated would give voters the needed comfort to go out and vote.

The former IEC official also raised the conundrum the IEC will face in the coming days. The commission has set out July 17 and 18 for voter registration, and Tselane said these would likely have to be postponed along with the postponement of the elections. He estimated the IEC spends R400 million on voter registration and it was unlikely the organisation would have the funds to hold another in future.

Meanwhile, Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA) put forward that a postponement of the elections to a future date might not work as intended. The organisation's head of governance, Grant Masterson, said evidence observed in other countries such as Ethiopia, where elections were postponed, shows that it is unpredictable when a conducive election time may arise. Masterson clarified that the organisation could not speak to the science of whether a wave of the pandemic could be possible in future, but raised concerns that a current postponement may motivate for another.

"There is no sweet spot that can be predicted into the future. We have looked at countries that have postponed elections, countries that adopt a postponement have gone on to adopt further postponements," he said. Moseneke raised the point that a future postponement may allow for vaccinations to continue and allowing for people to be protected from the prospect of death. Matthew Parks, from Cosatu, said the organisation was calling for a postponement to February 2022.