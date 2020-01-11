Kimberley - Cosatu has used the ANC’s January 8 rally in the Northern Cape to call for the dissolution of the entire Eskom board.
The ANC's top leadership from national level, province and other lower structures converged in Kimberley on Saturday as the party celebrated 108 years since its founding in 1912.
The call by the federation comes after former Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza resigned on Friday, following accusations by Deputy President David Mabuza that the Eskom leadership along with Public Enterprises Minister Pravhin Gordhan had misled President Cyril Ramaphosa about the power utility’s plans to eliminate blackouts.
Delivering the message of support on behalf of the federation, Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi welcomed the resignation of Mabuza, saying workers were happy to see him leaving the embattled power utility.
“It (resignation) has come at the time we have been long calling for it. Since August last year, Cosatu has called for the entire board of Eskom to step down. We are saying to the rest of the board, do the honourable thing and tender your resignation and follow suit,” Losi said.