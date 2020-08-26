Cosatu warns ANC over political rot in the party

Johannesburg – Cosatu has warned SA voters could soon lose confidence and be alienated from the ANC as it continues to be plagued by a political rot that's eating away the party’s soul.

Following its two-day central executive committee with its affiliate unions, the federation accused the ANC of increasingly suffering from ill-discipline and factionalism, with workers also fast losing confidence in the party’s willingness to honestly address corruption.

Cosatu general-secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said the appointment of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede into the KwaZulu-Natal legislature despite a cloud of corruption hanging over her head was among the reasons workers were starting not to take the ANC seriously.

“They are starting to view the organisation’s public statements as nothing but phoney outrage for political propaganda purposes. It does not help for the ANC to issue statements of condemnation regarding the state of corruption in the country while reinstating people implicated in the VBS looting scandal and also promoting a former mayor facing corruption allegations to a higher position,” Ntshalintshali said.

Ntshalintshali blasted the ANC as inward-looking and politically reckless for promoting Gumede, adding the cancer of corruption was weakening the alliance and its capacity to fulfil its commitments to South Africans.