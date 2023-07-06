Cosatu: We will compel government to meet our demands

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in Gauteng says the marches in the the province is to ensure that government meets it demands for quality and sustainable jobs as well as as the poor living standards of the working class. Provincial members of the trade union federation took to the streets in Johannesburg on Thursday morning as part of Cosatu’s nation-wide strike.

Speaking to IOL, Cosatu chairperson in Gauteng Amos Monyela, said their strike is aimed at addressing social and economic challenges facing the workers and the young people in the country. A placard carried by one of the members taking part in the march. Picture: Kamogelo Moichela/African News Agency (ANA). This, he said, includes a high unemployment rate, crime, corruption equality at workplaces, and job creation. “Numbers do not matter as long as the memorandum of demands is delivered to the relevant offices,” said Monyela, adding they will ensure government meets their demands in due course.