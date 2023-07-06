Cosatu: We will compel government to meet our demands

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in Gauteng says the marches in the the province is to ensure that government meets it demands for quality and sustainable jobs as well as as the poor living standards of the working class.
Provincial members of the trade union federation took to the streets in Johannesburg on Thursday morning as part of Cosatu’s nation-wide strike.
Speaking to IOL, Cosatu chairperson in Gauteng Amos Monyela, said their strike is aimed at addressing social and economic challenges facing the workers and the young people in the country.
This, he said, includes a high unemployment rate, crime, corruption equality at workplaces, and job creation.
“Numbers do not matter as long as the memorandum of demands is delivered to the relevant offices,” said Monyela, adding they will ensure government meets their demands in due course.
He indicated that he was happy with the manner in which Premier Panyaza Lesufi was handling the provincial affairs given that he has begun fast-tracking job opportunities for the province’s youth.
Monyela also said the Minister of Electricity and 6 000 jobs being created was a silent response to their demands.
“We are happy with what is happening in our country,” he said.
IOL Politics