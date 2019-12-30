The ANC in the Johannesburg region has taken new steps to mend relationships with its alliance partners as it fights to keep the City of Johannesburg - which it lost in 2016 and regained early this month.
The effort was evident in the party’s decision to recall four of its proportional representation (PR) councillors from the metro in order to make way for candidates from three alliance partners and one league member.
The move comes after months of grumbling by alliance partners across the country that the ruling party was sidelining them when allocating political positions, and taking key governance decisions without alliance input despite campaigning together before elections.
In an internal letter written by greater Johannesburg regional secretary Dada Morero on December 27 and later leaked to Independent Media, the regional executive committee resolved to take that decision after a recent meeting understood to have involved the partners.
Thereafter the members decided to deploy candidates from the regional structures of the SACP, the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco), the Confederation of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) as councillors.