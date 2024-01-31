‘Counter-revolutionary crime’: ANCYL’s Collen Malatji says former president Jacob Zuma should have been axed

The ANC Youth League president, Collen Malatji believes former president Jacob Zuma should have been expelled from the party, instead of being suspended. Malatji told IOL that the decision was lenient because what he did was not acceptable and unbearable for the party to be shamed in this manner.

He said it was a pity that the ANC was a big organisation with a constitution that needed to be followed, but according to him, Zuma should have been kicked out. “We still believe that this was a light punishment. We understand the ANC is an organisation that follows its constitution, but he was supposed to be expelled from the start,” he said. He stated Zuma’s declaration of intention to campaign against the ANC was a counter-revolutionary crime and was not to be taken lightly.

“What he did is not acceptable, that is a counter-revolutionary crime at its finest, campaign for another party to defeat us? That is not acceptable,” he said. He added that the former statesman wanted to reverse the gains of freedom made over the last 30 years. On Monday, the ANC NEC resolved to suspend Zuma after he declared his support for another political party. Zuma is currently campaigning for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. In December he said he would be voting for MK in the general elections this year.

His suspension was announced by the party’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula at a press briefing at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Gauteng. According to the young lion, Zuma was used and supported by his children and family for his decision to go against the ANC. “Perhaps we need to check how Zuma is funding the party, especially after it was reported that he couldn’t afford medical bills,” he said.