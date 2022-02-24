Court asked to unseal Covid-19 vaccine deals

Johannesburg - Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla has been asked to reveal details of the multibillion-rand deals for Covid-19 vaccines. The Justice Health Initiative (JHI) is demanding answers from Phaahla over who are the countries that scored the multibillion-rand contracts to supply Covid-19 vaccines.

The JHI has hauled Phaahla to the North Gauteng High Court to force the government to reveal details of the Covid-19 vaccine procurement contracts and agreements it has entered with nine manufacturers including Johnson & Johnson, Aspen Pharmacare, Pfizer, Serum Institute of India, Sinovac, the African Union Vaccine Access Task Team, Covax and the Solidarity Fund. The initiative wants the high court to order that “to the extent necessary, setting aside and declaring invalid the failure by the second (information officer) and/or first respondent (Phaahla) to provide access to the information requested by the JHI”. The JHI also wants the high court to direct Phaahla to supply the JHI with the information within 10 days of the date of high court’s order.

According to the JHI, it wants copies of the Covid-19 vaccine procurement contracts, and memoranda of understanding, and agreements. The initiative also wants copies of “all Covid-19 vaccine negotiation meeting outcomes and/or minutes, and correspondence”. In its sights are Johnson & Johnson, Aspen, Pfizer, Serum Institute of India, Sinovac and any other vaccine manufacturer or licensee.

According to the JHI, access to vaccine supply information – information held by the state and third parties in a pandemic – is crucial for promoting a transparent and accountable government. ”The enjoyment of various rights under the Bill of Rights depends on a transparent and accountable government. Therefore, the JHI respectfully submits that access to the information requested is imperative in the circumstances,” read the institute’s court papers. According to the JHI’s court papers, South Africa has procured and secured options for the future procurement, of millions of doses of vaccines – through direct purchase agreements with vaccine manufacturers or their licensees; through the Covax facility and by way of donations.