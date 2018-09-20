ANA FILE -- Cape Town- 180828 Ousted Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip at a press conference in Cape Town. FILE PHOTO: Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency (ANA)

Port Elizabeth - The Democratic Alliance’s court application to have Nelson Mandela Bay council decisions set aside has been dismissed by the Port Elizabeth High Court. The court on Thursday dismissed the application with costs and also ruled that renegade councillor Victor Manyati remains a DA councillor until disciplinary processes against him have been finalised.

Manyati's decision to abstain from an opposition vote of no confidence saw the dramatic ousting of the DA's Athol Trollip as Nelson Mandela Bay last month.

Trollip was removed through a motion of no confidence and his nemesis from the United Democratic Movement (UDM), former deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani was elected mayor.

Drama unfolded when DA councillor Victor Manyati betrayed his colleagues by abstaining from a vote which ultimately led to the removal of Council Speaker Jonathan Lawack and his replacement by Buyelwa Mafaya of the ANC.

After Lawack was ousted the DA-led coalition fell apart when several motions, including a motion of no confidence against Trollip, succeeded in his absence.

The UDM’s Mongameli Bobani was elected as the new mayor.

