Johannesburg - Former president Jacob Zuma will be summoned this week to appear in the High Court in Durban on April 6, according to media reports on Sunday.

On March 16, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams announced that Zuma would go on trial on fraud, racketeering, corruption, and money laundering charges.

"After consideration of the matter, I am of the view that there are reasonable prospects to successfully prosecute Mr Zuma on charges listed in the indictment served on Mr Zuma prior to the determination of the matter by Mpshe, SC. As a result, Mr Zuma's representations are unsuccessful," Abrahams said at the time.

All 16 counts in the 2007 indictment, before then acting national director of public prosecutions Mokotedi Mpshe's decision to drop the charges against Zuma in 2009, will be reinstated.

The counts include one of racketeering, two counts of corruption, one count of money laundering and 12 counts of fraud.

Mpshe, the acting NPA head between 2007 and 2009, made the decision to drop charges against Zuma. This decision was declared irrational by a high court in 2016. Last year the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed Zuma's appeal of this high court order.



African News Agency/ANA