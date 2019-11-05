The North Gauteng High Court has dismissed Helen Zille’s bid to have Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on her colonialism tweets reviewed and set aside.
Mkhwebane in June last year found that Zille's tweets in March 2017 about the legacy of colonialism constituted an incitement to violence and were in violation of the Executive Code of Ethics.
Mkhwebane investigated the matter following a complaint lodged by ANC MPL in the Western Cape Legislature, Khayalethu Elvis Magaxa.
The former Western Cape premier and DA Federal Council chairperson then took the report on review, saying Mkhwebane failed to prove that her tweets constituted an incitement to violence.
The Office of the Public Protector on Tuesday confirmed that, acting Judge Malebo Habedi had dismissed Zille’s application with costs—to be paid up to the point she vacated office as premier.