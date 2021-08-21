Court gives reprieve to elderly former MP evicted in the Eastern Cape for unpaid rent

FORMER UDM MP Lennox Gaehler has been evicted from a government property in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape. Gaehler, who turns 70 in November, was hauled to the Eastern Cape High Court in Mthatha by the province’s public works MEC Babalo Madikizela after his lease agreement with the provincial government was not renewed.

Madikizela accused Gaehler of breaching the agreement he had with the provincial government by falling into arrears with his rent. As a result, Gaehler’s lease was not renewed and Madikizela launched proceedings to have Gaehler evicted from the property in Fort Gale, Mthatha. It was previously an exclusive suburb for the former Transkei elite in the bantustan capital. Madikizela told the court that Gaehler failed to pay the full monthly rental of R9 800, and paid R1 200.

Gaehler said in September 2005 he concluded a lease agreement with the Eastern Cape public works department and that his rent was R1 000 a month, which increased to R1 200 and later to R1 320 in 2019. He insisted that he had always complied with the rental obligations and had no arrears. However, Judge Buyiswa Majiki this week declared Gaehler an unlawful occupier of the property.

”The first respondent (Gaehler) is hereby liable to be evicted from the property. The date of eviction is hereby suspended until after 60 days of the last day of the national state of national disaster, prohibiting evictions,” Judge Majiki ruled. She also ordered Gaehler to pay the costs of Madikizela’s application. Gaehler argued that the R9 800 a month rent was inflated by the department’s employees without any legal or logical basis.