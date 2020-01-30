Johannesburg - Two organisations have been accepted as friends of the court in the legal battle brought by the EFF and its leader, Julius Malema, to challenge apartheid-era legislation under which the firebrand politician faces criminal charges.
The Socio-Economic Rights Institute of SA (Seri) and Afrikaner non-profit company, Sakeliga, have been granted permission by the Constitutional Court to join the EFF and Malema’s challenge against Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi.
The apex court has ordered that the two organisations be admitted as amici curiae (friends of the court).
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has given both Seri and Sakeliga until Monday to file their written submissions, and other parties in the matter will be given an additional week to respond.
Seri and Sakeliga have been granted leave to make oral submissions when the matter is heard on February 18.