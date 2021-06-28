Court grants Zondo commission three-month extension

Johannesburg - The North Gauteng High Court, Pretoria has granted the Zondo commission a three-month extension to complete its work. The commission had applied for the extension.

The commission started hearing oral evidence in August 2018. "The term within which the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector, including Organs of State, is required to complete its work is extended from 30 June 2021 to 30 September 2021," High Court Judge Selby Baqwa said on Monday. The judge said President Cyril Ramaphosa, as the first respondent, would have to give effect to the order by amending the commission's terms of reference to include the extended period.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had stated that the extension was needed to allow for more witnesses to be heard. The chairperson said the commission identified five or six more witnesses that needed to be called to give oral evidence. He said the witnesses informed the commission that they were not available to appear in June and, therefore, their evidence needed to be heard in July.