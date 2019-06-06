eNCA journalist Karima Brown at the high court in Johannesburg in May. File photo: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday ruled in favour of journalist Karima Brown in her case against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The court ruled the party had breached the electoral code and ordered it to pay costs.

Brown, who hosts a political talk show on broadcaster eNCA, hauled the party and its leader Julius Malema to court after receiving death and rape threats, allegedly from EFF supporters, following the publication of her number on Twitter by Malema.

It all began when Malema took to Twitter to accuse her of sending "moles" to a campaign meeting the EFF was holding with "elders" in Erkuhuleni's Ward 6.

Brown had tried to post a brief of the event to colleagues at eNCA, where she hosts a weekly show on politics, but mistakenly sent it to the EFF's WhatsApp group.

In retaliation, Malema published Brown's mobile phone number, which led to EFF supporters unleashing a stream of vitriol, wherein they allegedly threatened Brown with rape and made racial attacks against her.