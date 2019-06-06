It all began when Malema took to Twitter to accuse her of sending "moles" to a campaign meeting the EFF was holding with "elders" in Erkuhuleni's Ward 6.
Brown had tried to post a brief of the event to colleagues at eNCA, where she hosts a weekly show on politics, but mistakenly sent it to the EFF's WhatsApp group.
In retaliation, Malema published Brown's mobile phone number, which led to EFF supporters unleashing a stream of vitriol, wherein they allegedly threatened Brown with rape and made racial attacks against her.