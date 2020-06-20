Court to hear Dlamini Zuma's appeal against judgment declaring lockdown regulations unconstitutional

Johannesburg - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma’s application for leave to appeal Judge Norman Davis’s ruling declaring the national lockdown unconstitutional will be heard on Wednesday.

The Liberty Fighters Network (LFN) announced on Saturday that Dlamini Zuma’s bid to overturn the judgment delivered earlier this month is set down for June 24.

LFN’s Reyno de Beer said they were ready to face the minister in the second round and have opted to keep it straight and simple.

According to De Beer, LFN’s main goal will be to make the government realise that the people are governing and that it is at the mercy of the people to manage and must administer the country in line with the Constitution and to benefit all who live in it and not only benefiting a handful.

On June 2, Judge Davis declared the regulations enforcing the Covid-19 lockdown were unconstitutional and invalid as far as they related to alert level three but suspended the declaration of invalidity for 14 days to allow Dlamini Zuma to review, amend and republish the regulations with due consideration to the limitation of rights guaranteed in the Constitution’s Bill of Rights.