Chief executive officer of the Nelson Mandela Foundation Sello Hatang and AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - The Equality Court will on Tuesday hand down its ruling on whether Ernst Roets - Afriforum’s deputy chief executive - was in "contempt of court" when he tweeted an image of the offensive apartheid flag. Roets posted the image on Twitter soon after the Equality Court, sitting at the South Gauteng High Court, declared that the gratuitous display of the apartheid flag amounts to hate speech. Judge Phineas Mojapelo presided over the matter.

The offensive post prompted the Nelson Mandela Foundation to file charges against Roets and the AfriForum.

However, Roets dismissed suggestions that he disrespected the judgment. Instead he said the court ruled the flag could be used for artistic, journalistic and academic purposes.

Roets said he was posing an academic question with his tweet.

African News Agency/ANA