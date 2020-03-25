Courts to remain open for children's issues and challenges to coronavirus lockdown rules





On Wednesday, a letter from Mogoeng delegating authority to the heads of Superior courts as well as magistrates and lower courts to deal with matters relating to bail applications, maintenance and domestic violence cases and cases involving children was widely distributed on social media.





The letter further states that the courts must remain open in the event that there is a challenge to the regulations promulgated when President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of emergency.

Cape Town - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says South Africa's courts will remain open while the country is on lockdown to deal with legal challenges to the government's measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which were announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, as well as children's issues and other urgent matters.