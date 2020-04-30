Covid-19 back-to-school plan: These are the dates you need to know

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced plans for the phased re-opening of schools from June 1. The minister made the announcement on Thursday during a joint briefing with Higher Education and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande.

Motshekga stressed that while the first phase would see grades 12 and 7 resume formal lessons at the beginning of June, the second phase would only be implemented once it is safe to do so.

As a consequence of the national lockdown, the academic year has been drastically cut short, necessitating changes to the official school calendar.





The National Coronavirus Command Council has approved the following changes to the 2020 school calendar:

Office-based staff to return to work on May 4

School management teams should return to work on May 11 to prepare schools prior to return of learners;

Teachers return to work on May 18 and

Grade 12 and 7 learners go back to school on June 1

"The plan is to have officials in the schools to receive the material that is required for the safety measures but also to prepare the school for learning and teaching under the new conditions," Motshekga said.





The amended calendar will be gazetted once the administrative work has been completed, Motshekga said.





Special arrangements will be made to permit learners and teachers, who are currently in other towns or cities, provinces and/or neighbouring countries, other than those where their respective schools are located, to return to their schools and places of residence.





A special dispensation will also put in place for learners who experience barriers to learning, taking into account the severity of barrier, the minister said.



