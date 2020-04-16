Covid-19: Cabinet defers decision on economic crisis plan

Cape Town - Cabinet has heard proposals from five ministerial clusters for a socio-economic rescue plan to steer South Africa through the economic fallout from the Covid-19 crisis but will meet again next week before taking any decisions, it said in a statement on Thursday.

"The presentations were a culmination of the work done by all the Cabinet clusters, focusing on the country’s economic recovery as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent downgrading of South Africa by rating agencies Moody’s and Fitch respectively," according to the statement.

It follows a virtual meeting of Cabinet on Wednesday.

"Cabinet resolved that further discussions and consultations are still required before the final consolidated plan is approved to be shared with the nation."

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said earlier this week the National Treasury had prepared a comprehensive set of proposals to table before Cabinet to respond to the deep recession the country faces as the health crisis unfolds.