Covid-19: City of Ekurhuleni has capacity to bury 81 000 people

Johannesburg - The City of Ekurhuleni was happy with the number of graves that it could provide for burials during the Covid-19 pandemic, mayor Mzwandile Masina said on Wednesday. Masina said the city has the capacity to bury 81 000 people and that the number could be increased to 100 000. He made the statement when he briefed the virtual meeting of the cooperative governance and traditional affairs portfolio committee. Masina said the city was sourcing land for mass burials in line with the directive given to municipalities by the national government. "We have identified future pieces that could be used. Our teams are working to ensure we are ready," he stated.

A presentation Masina tabled to the meeting showed that there was one cemetery per region available for Covid-19.

Private cemetery Nokuthula Memorial Park has a 11 000 burial capacity.

There were two crematoria and 5 574 units to store ashes after cremation throughout the city.

Masina said private sector capacity readiness was being looked at and the capacity of undertakers stood at 2 096.

There was currently no operating crematorium.

"A consultant busy with the scope of work before advertising for the tender in the new financial year," read the report.

