Covid-19: Cyril Ramaphosa plans to end the state of disaster - Sona 2022

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa intends to end the national state of disaster as he believes the country is ready to enter a new phase in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. In delivering the State of the Nation Address, Ramaphosa said measures need to be finalised under the National Health Act and other legislation to contain the pandemic.

“Since Covid-19 reached our shores, we have endured successive waves of infection, the emergence of new variants and the devastating cost of nearly 100 000 recorded Covid-19 deaths. “South Africans have responded to this grave threat with courage and resilience, with compassion and restraint. Over the past two years, we have taken unprecedented actions to strengthen our health system, build laboratory capacity and prevent infections,” the president said. Ramaphosa highlighted the importance of health-care workers and other front-line staff who put their health and lives at risk to care for the ill and vulnerable during this pandemic.

“I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the Solidarity Fund and the great many who came together in countless other initiatives to support those affected by the pandemic. “As the trajectory of the pandemic has continued to change, we have had to adapt and evolve. “Our approach has been informed throughout by the best available scientific evidence, and we have stood out both for the quality of our scientists and for their involvement in every step of our response.”

Ramaphosa reiterated the importance getting vaccinated: "Vaccines have proven to be the best defence we have against illness and death from Covid-19. "In addition to the divides of race, geography and education, Covid-19 has exacerbated the divide between those who are employed and unemployed," Ramaphosa said.