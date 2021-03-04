Covid-19 deaths could be almost triple official figures, says report

Johannesburg – South Africa has recorded over 145 000 excess natural deaths over the past 10 months, a medical research report showed, suggesting Covid-19 fatalities could be almost triple the official figures.

So far the health ministry has recorded over 1.5 million coronavirus cases in South Africa, of which more than 50 000 have been fatal.

But emerging data compiled by the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) shows that over 145 000 extra natural deaths have occurred since May – almost two months after South Africa reported its first coronavirus case.

The latest tallies, spanning from 3 May to 27 February, were released in a Wednesday report by the council, which is government-funded but an independent research group.

The "excess" death figure is derived from an estimate of deaths "that might be expected to have occurred" without a pandemic, according to the methodology.