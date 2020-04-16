Covid-19: Don’t use our emblem on face masks, says ANC

Johannesburg - The ANC has called on people not to use its emblem in a bid to reap profits from the Covid-19 pandemic. The ruling party said this while expressing outrage that some manufacturers were using its emblem when manufacturing protective masks that were being sold to the public. In a stern warning issued on Wednesday, the party’s deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, said: “It has come to the attention of the ANC that there are some private sector individuals who are producing face masks with the emblem of the ANC on them. “There are also individuals who are making masks for themselves out of used ANC T-shirts. We are making an appeal to those members of the private sector not to abuse the ANC’s emblem. We are also asking the membership of the ANC to understand that Covid-19 affects everyone, irrespective of which political party you may belong to. We cannot be selling masks that have political party emblems on them and hoping that people will support the private sector in this regard,” Duarte said.

These are the protective masks that got the ANC hot under the collar. #COVID19SouthAfrica #LockdownSAExtended pic.twitter.com/vKlvJSeBDw — Sihle Mavuso (@NewsBotZA) April 15, 2020

She added that this private sector opportunism flew in the face of the unity that was being forged by the country in the fight against Covid-19.

Reports indicate that masks with the party’s emblem have already hit the streets of Johannesburg, Durban and Pietermaritzburg for around R150 a mask.

However, the DA said it had no qualms with members using their logo to produce masks that could help the public during the pandemic.

The party’s spokesperson, Solly Malatsi, said: “As the party we are of course aware of the face masks bearing the party’s logo.

“It is important to establish that those masks were made by colleagues in Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape who were acting out of their own goodwill to make masks using party material because they simply wanted to assist people in their constituencies and families and communities, particularly those individuals who do not have the resources to procure or make their own masks.

“It’s important that individuals who have taken it upon themselves to volunteer their resources to help those in need are encouraged to do so, because ultimately the most important thing during this time is to make sure that we save lives and we save livelihoods.”

The EFF, which had its logo not only on masks but also on hand sanitisers, did not respond when asked whether products carried their emblem with the blessing of the party and whether they would be freely available to all during the pandemic.

Political Bureau