Covid-19 has exposed lack of digital resources in most SA schools, says Ramaphosa

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the coronavirus pandemic has exposed a lack of digital resources in most South African schools and urged public and private sectors to play a pivotal role in ensuring the majority of learners have access to data.

He addressed the annual education lekgotla on Thursday with the theme “Equipping learners with knowledge and skills for a changing world”.

“The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the digital divide in society, particularly with regards to the adoption of technologies for learning and teaching. It underscores the need to intensify efforts to ensure connectivity and equitable access to data.”

Ramaphosa called for stronger public-private partnerships to ensure “that we mobilise the necessary resources to help our learners”. The president said one of the key focus areas of the economic reconstruction and recovery plan was boosting education and skills development. He said schools had to teach the skills that would support the growth of the economy and enable financial inclusion.

“We don’t want an economic recovery that only benefits some people. It must benefit all. The higher education sector recently raised concerns about the large numbers of learners in subjects for which there is less demand in the economy.