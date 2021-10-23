Covid-19: I vaccinated because the Jewish people vaccinate, says Julius Malema on election campaign trail

Cape Town – EFF leader Julius Malema says people should not be forced to get vaccinated. He was addressing students at Cape Peninsula University of Technology's Bellville campus on Friday.

In his address Malema raised concern about gender-based violence, rape, the outsourcing of campus workers and the issue of people having the option to get vaccinated. In his engagement, Malema stressed that the same way people are forced to get vaccinated, they should be forced to have DNA samples taken in an effort to curb GBV and track down perpetrators. Malema took a jibe at the police for their attempts to conduct crowd control during the Fees Must Fall protests which the country has seen.

The red berets leader said what police fail to understand is that these same students who are retaliated against, are fighting for free education for the police’s children as well. Malema said students who fight for their rights must not be arrested as those are the students who are fighting for the futures of other youngsters. He also stressed that people should get vaccinated of their own free will.

"I got vaccinated. No one will force me," he said. Malema told the crowd his decision was encouraged when he saw Jewish people getting vaccinated. "The Jews don't play with their lives.

"I vaccinated because I saw the Jewish people vaccinated," Malema said. Malema is continuing with his campaign in the Western Cape and today he was scheduled to visit Mitchells Plain. This is the last day of his campaign in the province after he began it in Stellenbosch on Thursday.