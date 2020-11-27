Covid-19 in SA: 88 deaths and 3069 new cases reported

Cape Town - South Africa has recorded 3 069 new Covid-19 related cases and 88 deaths since the last report, the Department of Health said on Thursday. “As of today (Thursday), the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases is 778 571, ” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement. “The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 383 078 with 28 010 new tests conducted since the last report,” Mkhize added. Mkhize said that officials from Gauteng have indicated that they are giving urgent attention to the issue of data reconciliation in the province and that the National Health Department has deployed a team to assist them to resolve the issue expediently. On Wednesday, the National Department of Health said it has identified a need to reconcile data in Gauteng.

“We have brought this to the attention of the province and they have indicated that they are in the process of harmonising the data. For this reason we will not be reporting the recoveries and active cases in the province for today (Wednesday) while we await the urgent conclusion of these processes.

Graphic supplied by the Department of Health

Recoveries and deaths

Graphic supplied by the Department of Health

Of the 88 deaths recorded, 33 were in Eastern Cape were, 25 in Free State, 5 in Gauteng, 2 in KwaZulu-Natal, 5 in Limpopo and 18 in Western Cape.

This brings the total deaths to 21 289.

Graphic supplied by the Department of Health

These are the Cape Town suburbs seeing a Covid-19 resurgence

With growing Covid-19 community transmissions reported across the Cape metropole, the City says certain suburbs show higher active caseloads based on the available data.

These include Bellville, Claremont, Delft, Dunoon, Grassy Park, Gugulethu, Hanover Park, Kuilsriver, Lentegeur, Lotus River, Macassar, Milnerton, Nyanga, Ottery, Parklands, Parow, Pinelands, Rocklands, Rondebosch, Sea Point, Somerset West, Strand, Tafelsig and Wynberg.

Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said following the provincial health department confirming that the Cape Metropole is experiencing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, this was not entirely unexpected, based on the experiences of other countries around the world.

“It is imperative that Cape Town pulls together to ensure that the resurgence in caseload and related hospitalisations are curbed, and quickly too,” he said.

“The City’s health department remains equipped to assist with Covid-19 screening, testing and referrals, but also contact tracing in conjunction with other health agencies,” Badroodien added.

IOL