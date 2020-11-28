Covid-19 in SA: 89 deaths and 3 370 new cases reported

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - South Africa has recorded 3 370 new Covid-19 related cases and 89 deaths since the last report, the Department of Health said on Friday. “As of today (Thursday), the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases is 781 941, ” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement. Of the 89 deaths recorded, 55 were in Eastern Cape, 19 in Free State , 3 in Gauteng, 5 in KwaZulu-Natal and 7 in Western Cape. This brings the total to 21 378 deaths.

Graphic supplied by Department of Health

Graphic supplied by Department of Health

Western Cape contemplating its own restrictions amid Covid-19 resurgence

Western Cape Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete has said the department has made recommendations to the provincial cabinet about exploring local restrictions as the province experiences a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

Premier Alan Winde said there was an established Covid-19 resurgence in the Western Cape, and the province would be getting tougher on people not obeying covid-19 safety regulations.

Winde said: “We are deeply concerned about the growing number of Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in the province, which can now be considered as an established resurgence.

“A resurgence is when the number of active cases increases, week-on-week, by more than 20%. Over the last week alone, the province has witnessed a 52.1% jump in new cases, with an established pattern over time.

“We must be under no illusion as to how serious the situation is, and how quickly it can deteriorate further. I can assure you that our economy cannot afford a further lockdown.”

Areas where it's spreading quickest include Bellville, Claremont, Delft, Dunoon, Grassy Park, Gugulethu, Hanover Park, Kuils River, Lentegeur, Lotus River, Macassar, Milnerton, Nyanga, Ottery, Parklands, Parow, Pinelands, Rocklands, Rondebosch, Sea Point, Somerset West, Strand, Tafelsig and Wynberg.

IOL and Cape Argus