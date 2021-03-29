Covid-19 in SA: 965 new cases, 15 deaths

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll grew to 52 633 on Sunday, the Department of Health said in its daily update. This, after 15 more people succumbed to the virus that was first detected in South Africa a year ago. Data from the department of health show that the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa as of Sunday was 1 545 431. The cumulative recoveries stood at 1 471 899, representing a recovery rate of 95%. Over the past 24 hours, 965 new positive Covid-19 were reported country wide.

The latest deaths per province on March 28 were:

Free State 3

Gauteng 6

KwaZulu-Natal 1

Mpumalanga 4

Western Cape 1

Vaccine drive

“The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol stands at 231 605, ” the health department said.

Graphic supplied by the Department of Health

Graphic supplied by the Department of Health

Graphic supplied by the Department of Health

Easter weekend: Brace for the Covid-19 perfect storm

Arrogance, poor decision-making and a “non-existent” vaccine strategy are some of the key ingredients for the country’s impending Covid-19 perfect storm in the coming weeks.

These are also some of the choice phrases used by leading South African vaccinologist Professor Shabir Madhi to describe government’s bungling of its Covid-19 response, including its national vaccination drive.

Madhi said that the Easter holidays coupled with the lag in vaccinations and the upcoming winter season could have devastating effects on the country and was a serious cause for concern.

“Our vaccine strategy is non-existent. South Africa is one of only 44 countries in the world to have not started a proper vaccination drive.

“Given the current situation, in all likelihood we will see a third wave starting possibly after the Easter break, which means that come May, we could be in the midst of the third wave when the next phase of vaccinations are scheduled to begin.

“Carrying out a vaccination drive during a resurgence is not ideal and sadly those at high risk will be more compromised,” he said.