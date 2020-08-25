Covid-19 infections are declining, but remain vigilant of second wave, Mkhize and Carrim warn South Africans

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and Professor Salim Abdool Karim, the chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 - have warned South Africans to remain vigilant against the virus despite the drop in the number of Covid-19 positive cases. Mkhize and Karim were keynote speakers at a virtual meeting organised by the Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration (GGPC) in the fight against Covid-19. The Health Minister announced that there was a significant drop in the number of positive cases in the country. As of Monday night, South Africa has over 611 000 cases and a death toll of over 13 159 Covid-19 related deaths. In the last 24 hours, new cases have increased by 1 677 with 100 new deaths. Mkhize said the decline in the drop of cases in health workers because of the collaborative efforts of health workers in the private and public sectors.

“We had no formula to fight the virus. We had to learn when he transversed the path of the virus. We were all in this together,” he said.

He also praised the frontline workers for their dedication to save lives despite being prone to be exposed to the deadly virus.

“The virus has opened opportunities for new ideas. The number of people who have recovered now stands at 84%,” Mkhize said.

Karim echoed his sentiments saying fewer people were not showing signs of coronavirus.

He, however, warned that people should not start to stop using masks and washing their hands.

According to Karim, the National Health Laboratory Services is not experiencing backlogs in testing and said it was proof of a decline of cases in South Africa.

“We are over the plateau and now on the decline. We have to remain vigilant because of the possibility of the second surge,” Karim said.

He mentioned countries such as New Zealand which had announced the elimination of the virus but that the same country, Vietnam, South Korea and Singapore were now experiencing a massive increase in new Covid-19 infections.

Political Bureau