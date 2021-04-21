Covid-19 infections dip below 20 000 for first time since June

CAPE TOWN - For the first time since June last year, Covid-19 active cases in South Africa dipped below 20 000.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health 853 reported that there were 19 849 active Covid-19 cases in the country. Recoveries stood at 1 494 630, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Almost 121 million people had recovered from the disease, which has been confirmed in almost every country and territory around the world, while there had been around 142 million cases and three million deaths. The US, India, and Brazil have been among the countries hardest hit by the pandemic.

However in South Africa’s case this milestone, in the fight against the virus has been overshadowed by the country also recording the highest number of people to die from Covid-19 since March 25; 135 deaths were recorded. The number of infections also climbed to 1 568 366 after 853 South Africans tested positive for the virus.

Of the 130 deaths reported, the Eastern Cape recorded 11, the Free State 7, Gauteng 11, KwaZulu Natal 5, Limpopo 5, Mpumalanga 3, North West 34, Northern Cape 13 and Western Cape 41.

Meanwhile, the stalled Johnson and Johnson vaccine rollout is poised to resume this week after South Africa’s health regulator asked the government to lift the pause provided certain conditions are met.

“These conditions include, but are not limited to, strengthened screening and monitoring of participants who are at high risk of a blood clotting disorder,” the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority said in a statement.

