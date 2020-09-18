Covid-19: More than 2 000 new cases recorded in SA

Cape Town - The cumulative number of detected Covid-19-related cases has risen to 655 572 after 2 128 new cases were identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday. ’’Regrettably, we report 67 more Covid-19-related deaths: 20 from KwaZulu-Natal, 13 from Gauteng, 12 from Western Cape, 3 from Eastern Cape and 19 from Limpopo. This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 15 772,’’ Mkhize said in a statement. '’Our recoveries now stand at 585 303, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.3%. “The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 3 983 533, with 22 354 new tests conducted since the last report.’’ Supplied by the Department of Health

Earlier on Thursday Mkhize urged world leaders to prioritise the safety of frontline health workers in their respective countries.

Mkhize made the call while addressing a webinar on World Patient Safety Day. The webinar was held under the theme ’’Health worker safety: a priority for patient safety with a call to speak up for health worker safety’’.

He said the theme was chosen because the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the significant challenges and risks health workers around the world are confronted with during the line duty.

“While the danger of infection is presently top of mind, many of you will know first-hand that health workers also face violence, stigma, and psychological and emotional stress.

’’Working under such pressure, with their health and even their lives at risk, makes health workers more prone to errors which can lead to patient harm,” Mkhize said.

He added that many countries need a sharper understanding of the factors contributing to patient harm and better insight into approaches that would enhance patient safety.

