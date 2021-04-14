Covid-19: non-pharmaceutical measures remain vital, says Mkhize

Cape Town - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has urged the public to stick to non-pharmaceutical interventions to delay a possible resurgence of the coronavirus. This follows weeks of speculation that a third wave was on the way. But Mkhize told MPs on Wednesday a resurgence of the virus could be delayed if people continued to wash hands, sanitise and use other non-pharmaceutical measures. This was further compounded by the halting of the Johnson & Johnson jabs after the US stopped its use following blood clots developing on six women who received the vaccine. Mkhize said a resurgence of the virus would depend on human behaviour. He said if people continued to behave well, this would delay a third wave.

He said they had held a discussion with their modellers recently on a resurgence of the virus, and they advised that non-pharmaceutical measures be adhered to in the absence of other urgent measures.

“It is human behaviour that will determine when we get the resurgence. If we could continue to maintain the situation we can delay the resurgence,” said Mkhize.

He added that this would save lives.

Earlier on Wednesday Mkhize confirmed they have halted the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pending a probe by scientists in the country.

However, Mkhize said out of almost 300 000 health-care workers who have received doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the country no one has reported any side-effects.

He added that they would still receive millions of doses from J&J and Pfizer over the next few months and it would enable them to meet the target of herd immunity.

Political Bureau