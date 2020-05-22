Covid-19: Police Minister Bheki Cele confirms death of 6 members and 611 cases

at the frontline of Covid-19 pandemic have tested positive for the coornavirus with six deaths confirmed, Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Friday.

In his briefing, Cele said: "Our condolences go out to the families and colleagues of six of our members who have succumbed to the virus. Two of these members passed away yesterday in the Western Cape, bringing to total four Covid-19 related deaths in the province.

Pretoria - Six hundred and 11 members of the SAPS, the SANDF, and all other security forces

The Western Cape also made up the bulk of confirmed cases with 411 cases. The Eastern Cape followed with 47 cases.





There have been 101 recoveries, Cele said.