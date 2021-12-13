Covid-19: President Ramaphosa remains in ’good spirits’

President Cyril Ramaphosa is said to be in good spirits as he continues his Covid-19 fight. On Sunday Ramaphosa tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms.

In giving an update on the status of the president, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele shared that Ramaphosa appreciates the well wishes he is receiving from various quarters. “The president remains in good spirits and continues to present with mild symptoms. His infection is causing him to delay a vaccine booster shot which he was scheduled to receive this week,” Gungubele said. “The president reiterates his call to everyone in the country to be vaccinated, as vaccination dramatically reduces the chances of serious illness, hospitalisation or death,” he added.

The country had been expecting another “family meeting” this week amid the fourth wave, but it remains to be seen since Ramaphosa was expected to meet with the National Coronavirus Command Council in the coming days. Gungubele confirmed Ramaphosa’s diagnosis on Sunday night hours after the president had delivered his eulogy at the the state memorial of the last apartheid president, FW de Klerk. It is believed that the president started feeling well shortly after the memorial service.

Gungubele noted that the president is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the SANDF. He will remain in Cape Town for the duration of his quarantine. Deputy president David Mabuza has taken over Ramaphosa’s responsibilities for the next week.