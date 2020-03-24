Covid-19: Ramaphosa, Mabuza to meet with traditional leaders ahead of 21-day lockdown

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza are set to meet with traditional leaders on Tuesday morning as the 21-day national lockdown looms.

Ramaphosa announced a lockdown on Monday in order to decrease the spread of the Covid-19 Coronavirus. The country has 402 confirmed cases of the virus as of Monday afternoon.

Only essential businesses will be allowed to operate during the national lockdown which will start at midnight on Thursday and end on April 16. Citizens will only be allowed to leave their homes under extreme circumstances such as to access healthcare or buy food.

The lockdown follows Ramaphosa's declaration of a national disaster last week which saw the government implement a series of measures which put restrictions on movement and public gatherings. The regulations also barred entrance from foreign nationals from high risk countries.

The presidency said in a statement on Monday morning that president's meeting with traditional leaders was part of a series of engagements to help spread the message on the importance of curbing the spread of the virus.