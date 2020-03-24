Covid-19: Ramaphosa, Mabuza to meet with traditional leaders ahead of 21-day lockdown
Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza are set to meet with traditional leaders on Tuesday morning as the 21-day national lockdown looms.
Ramaphosa announced a lockdown on Monday in order to decrease the spread of the Covid-19 Coronavirus. The country has 402 confirmed cases of the virus as of Monday afternoon.
Only essential businesses will be allowed to operate during the national lockdown which will start at midnight on Thursday and end on April 16. Citizens will only be allowed to leave their homes under extreme circumstances such as to access healthcare or buy food.
The lockdown follows Ramaphosa's declaration of a national disaster last week which saw the government implement a series of measures which put restrictions on movement and public gatherings. The regulations also barred entrance from foreign nationals from high risk countries.
The presidency said in a statement on Monday morning that president's meeting with traditional leaders was part of a series of engagements to help spread the message on the importance of curbing the spread of the virus.
"The engagement with traditional leaders forms part of a series of consultations the President is holding with various stakeholder constituencies – including communities of faith, the nation’s political leadership and business leaders- since his declaration on 15 March 2020 of the national state of disaster.The President has initiated this process to ensure that the national effort to combat and contain the virus is inclusive and enjoys the support of all stakeholder groups," the presidency said.IOL
* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.
** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999