Covid-19: Random screening will be conducted at all taxi ranks and on trains, says Mbalula

Johannesburg - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says random screening will be conducted at all taxi ranks and on trains while taxis will be sanitised amid the 61 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country. "We will engage with everyone and issue instructions, Mbalula said at a press briefing by cabinet monsters on Monday morning in Pretoria. While it is not clear how the processes will exactly unfold over the impending Easter period, Mbalula reiterated President Cyril Ramaphosa's travel ban had been imposed on all foreign nationals. Furthermore, chartered aircrafts are set to be rerouted to the several airports including OR Tambo, King Shaka, Cape Town International Airports as well as the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, Lanseria, Braamfischer and Port Elizabeth Airports. Surveillance will also be increased in the maritime sector.

Earlier Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: "We need to move fast to reduce the speed in which it (Coronavirus infections are) is happening. Hard combat means we have to turn ourselves into soldiers, ready to fight. Every South African (should) be a soldier."

Mkhize also said currently there aren't many admissions.

The Health Ministry also said there are about 87 000 beds available at public hospitals and that it would be approaching private hospitals to assist when the need arises for further beds.

"Numbers rising need to slow down.

Level of severity of disease has to be milder. We need to understand that it (Coronavirus) is going to happen. We need to contain it so that there are no explosions, " he said.