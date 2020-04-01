Covid-19: Should you wear a mask or not?

Cape Town – There is understandable confusion around the use of masks and their effectiveness in preventing Covid-19 infection, however Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has been emphatic in his response to the matter.

“There is no question about the fact that the masks are actually one of the best ways of preventing the spread of infection. And we recommend them in particular where people have got any cough or any symptoms. Or in a situation where social distancing is a bit difficult. So make sure people can use those masks where possible,” said Mkhize.

On the same day, The New York Times reported the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US was considering promoting all to use masks after weeks of telling the public not to use them.

In simple terms: Wear a mask if you can

Here’s why wearing a mask is important