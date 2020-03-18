Covid-19: Stop panic buying, urges Ramaphosa

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to stop panic buying in the wake of the coronavirus. Ramaphosa was meeting with leaders of political leaders in Tuynhuys on Wednesday to discuss measures to crackdown on the virus. There have been 116 cases reported on the virus and the government said it would continue to deal with the matter. However, Ramaphosa said he also welcomed the support of all 14 parties in Parliament to work with the government. “We all agreed that there must be continued communication by the government, we must be transparent and there must be continued communication with our people,” said Ramaphosa.

He said panic buying must come to a stop.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video President Cyril Ramaphosa. Video: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)





EFF leader Julius Malema warned shop owners and businesses who increase prices of their products as panic buying sets in.

Malema said businesses that sell gloves and masks must be punished. He said that should come to a stop.

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen urged businesses and the private sector to come to the party and support government efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

He said this was the time for all South Africans and sectors of society to work together.

“I am comfortable that the health aspect is handled well by Dr Zweli Mkhize (the Minister of Health),” said Steenhuisen.

“I want to appeal to the private sector and business to be involved in the process,” he said.

Political Bureau