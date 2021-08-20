Covid-19 vaccinations: ’We have registered 184 000 people who are 18 years old and above’

Cape Town - Health Minister Joe Phaahla has revealed that since the registration of those 18 years and above opened this morning more than 184 000 had registered to be vaccinated. Phaahla said this was encouraging and they hope the number will increase later in the day.

He said they wanted more young people to be vaccinated in the fight against the spread of Covid-19. The government has brought forward the date of the vaccination of the youth from September to today. Phaahla said this was intended to increase the number of people who are vaccinated.

The government wants to reach herd immunity by early next year. The vaccination programme has seen millions of doses being delivered over the last few months. Phaahla also said they plan to get more young people on the vaccination programme.