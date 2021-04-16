Covid-19 vaccine registration opens at 4pm for people over 60

CAPE TOWN – South African citizens who want to receive a Covid-19 vaccine and are over the age of 60 will now be able register through the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) from 4pm today. This morning, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize officially launched the Covid-19 Electronic Vaccination Data System for people who are 60 years and above. Mkhize also said that the registration does not guarantee that a person will be vaccinated immediately. “We will use the Information you provide when you register to communicate with you about the vaccination programme when necessary. The data from the system assists us to allocate the vaccines to the vaccine service points, ensuring that enough vaccines are available on a particular vaccination day,” Mkhize said. The launch forms part of the preparations for the second phase which is expected to start from May 17.

The Health Department’s acting chief operating officer, Dr Milani Wolmarans, said the system is only in demo mode for now and will be live at 4pm today.

The portal is only in English, but Minister Mkhize said the portal will be in different languages in the next two weeks.

YOUR guide to the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).

How to register

First make sure you have internet access.

You will need a smartphone, a tablet or a computer.

Connect to the internet and visit the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) website.

It is important to follow the instructions and put in all the details the system asks for.

When you are finished, the system will send an SMS to the phone number you provided. This SMS will confirm that you are registered. This means that the system now has your details in a queue to be scheduled for your vaccine.

When it is your turn to be vaccinated, the system will send you another SMS with a date and the place where you will be vaccinated. If you put in the correct address, you will be sent to the vaccination centre that is closest to your home. Some of you may be directed to your place of work.

If you have problems you may contact the Covid-19 Hotline at 0800 029 999. A dedicated call centre for the EVDS is being finalised and that number will be announced and displayed on the EVDS portal when you register.

To register, people need to have access to the internet, their ID number or passport, and general contact information, including a cellphone number.

Other required information includes your primary employer and location of work, professional registration details, and medical aid.

On-site registration

Provision will also be made at vaccination sites for those who couldn’t access the electronic system.

If you are unable to register by these methods, you may go to the nearest vaccination centre and you will be registered on the spot.

If you are 60 years or older you will also be vaccinated at the same time.

Bring your ID and your medical aid card, if you have one, to speed up the process.

“For now, let us allow our senior citizens to register on the EVDS system. When we are ready to register citizens in other age groups, we will make an announcement,” Mkhize said.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

