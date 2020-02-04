Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa was not obliged to declare donations to his CR17 ANC presidential campaign, the North Gauteng High Court heard on Tuesday.
Ramaphosa's counsel Wim Trengove told the high court that his client did not have information on who donated what to his successful campaign for the position of ANC president.
Trengove described Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane's contention that Ramaphosa should have declared the source of his campaign funds as "lopsided".
Arguing before a full bench of Judge-President Dunstan Mlambo, Judges Keoagile Matojane and Raylene Keightley, Trengove said it was completely unjustified for Mkhwebane and amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism to state that disclosure of funding for Ramaphosa's campaign was required.
amaBhungane have intervened in the matter but insist that they are not taking sides but want to uphold transparency.