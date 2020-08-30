Cradock Four widow Nyameka Goniwe remembered as ’a giant leader’

As the country marks the end of Women’s Month, tributes for seasoned freedom fighter and women's rights activist Nyameka Goniwe continue to be pour in. Goniwe passed away on Saturday due to a suspected Covid-19 related illness. Her life history under apartheid era was one of misery, pain and a desire to see those who brutally murdered her husband Matthew Goniwe in June 1985 to be brought to book. Matthew was part of the Cradock Four. She, however, died without knowing the real killers. Historical records show that Nyameka and Matthew were married in 1975 and were often separated - not because of domestic fights - but police harassment and detentions.

Like other women, she had to fend for their two children while the husband was incarcerated.

Recounting her ordeal, Nyameka Goniwe previously told the Truth and Reconciliation Commission chaired by Bishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and other Commissioners that: “The situation in the township worsened in their absence and violence escalated on a scale which was never experienced before. All school committees resigned.

“The pressure forced the security police to release Matthew and his colleagues. They were released on the 10th of October 1984 and were given a hero's welcome by the community."

Back then, Matthew's unpopularity with the security forces intensified.

He was rated and regarded as an enemy of the State.

He was also denied the right to own a house by the Lingelihle Town Council for a long time, forcing him to live with his mother in law and his family, in an extended family home.

His movements were closely monitored by the security police, especially when he had to leave town. The whole family bore the wrath of the security police which took the form of harassment, early morning house raids, constant surveillance, death threats, phone bugging, short term detention,” Goniwe said.

She told the TRC that she last saw her husband alive on June 27, 1985, when he went to a UDF meeting in Port Elizabeth. All four, Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sparrow Mkhonto and Sicelo Mhlauli, who was later known as The Cradock Four, were abducted by the security police near Bluewater Bay shortly after their departure from Port Elizabeth and were then murdered by the security police.

All of them suffered multiple stab wounds and were found a number of days later.

Detailing the cause of his death, Nyameka Goniwe said: “He was also accused of mobilising the people of Cradock and the neighbouring towns under the banner of the then banned ANC. They hated him for raising the level of political awareness of people in rural areas. He was seen as a communist, a terrorist and therefore a dangerous man, who was a threat to the state.”

In paying tribute to her life, Chris Hani District Municipality Mayor Wongama Gela described her as a selfless leader and councillor at the Inxuba Yethemba Local Municipality.

“On behalf of Chris Hani District Municipality, we offer our heartfelt condolences and sympathy to her children Nobuzwe and Nyaniso and their beloved family at this difficult moment,” Gela said.

“We also extend our deepest sympathy to the community of Inxuba Yethemba Local Municipality which Cllr Goniwe has worked with for so many years.

“We have lost a colleague, a friend, a great leader and a patriot whose life was dedicated for the betterment of others.”

Political Bureau