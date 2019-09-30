Johannesburg - The Zondo commission has heard fresh details of how Tiso Blackstar journalist Ranjeni Munusamy was allegedly financially supported by SAPS' crime intelligence with car repairs worth R40 000.
Crime intelligence officer Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo testified in-camera on Monday. His testimony focused on the looting of the crime intelligence secret account.
Naidoo has been under witness protection for 11 years after blowing the whistle on the corruption allegations.
Naidoo told the commission that he was requested by his former boss crime intelligence head Mulangi Mphego to assist a friend called "Jenni" who had vehicle problems.
He said he subsequently learnt that it was Ranjeni Munusamy being referred to as "Jenni". Mphego requested that Naidoo assist her and former crime intelligence financial officer General Solly Lazarus explained that the vehicle had to be taken to World Motors, a company that supplied services to crime intelligence through a secret company.