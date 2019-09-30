Crime intelligence funded R40K vehicle repairs for Ranjeni Munusamy's BMW, inquiry hears









Picture: Facebook/Ahmed Kathrada Foundation Johannesburg - The Zondo commission has heard fresh details of how Tiso Blackstar journalist Ranjeni Munusamy was allegedly financially supported by SAPS' crime intelligence with car repairs worth R40 000. Crime intelligence officer Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo testified in-camera on Monday. His testimony focused on the looting of the crime intelligence secret account. Naidoo has been under witness protection for 11 years after blowing the whistle on the corruption allegations. Naidoo told the commission that he was requested by his former boss crime intelligence head Mulangi Mphego to assist a friend called "Jenni" who had vehicle problems. He said he subsequently learnt that it was Ranjeni Munusamy being referred to as "Jenni". Mphego requested that Naidoo assist her and former crime intelligence financial officer General Solly Lazarus explained that the vehicle had to be taken to World Motors, a company that supplied services to crime intelligence through a secret company.

Naidoo did as he was told and met with Munusamy at an Engen garage not too far from her home. The meeting took place in 2008, however, Naidoo is unclear of the exact dates. He said he met with Munusamy on three of four occasions regarding her car issues.

"I was called by commissioner Mphego to his office and he said he had this contact her name is Jenni and she had problems with her car and I should make contact with her and see how we can help her. I left his office and I went to General Lazarus' office. At that moment I did not know who she was," he explained.

"I can confirm that it was Ranjeni Munusamy that I met, I met her on two or three occasions. I contacted her to make arrangments to collect her vehicle so we can make arrangements to fix it for her. I met her (Munusamy) at an Engen garage which is not far from her house. I explained to her who I was. There was not much talk and she handed over the keys and I took the car to New World Motors," he said.

Naidoo said Munusamy's BMW convertible was repaired for run-flat tyres, the radio and seats. He said it amounted to R40 000.

"An amount of R40 000 was paid for the repairs to this vehicle. It was for the tyres and the run-flat tyres, all of it. The claim was put in by Colonel Barnard," he said.

This is the second time that Munusamy's name is mentioned at the inquiry. Two weeks ago, Hawks official Kobus Roelofse testified about his investigation into the abuse of the slush fund.

He told the commission that during his investigation it was found that Munusamy’s vehicle debt had been settled through the use of a car dealership’s business account and transferred to a WesBank finance account held under Munusamy’s name.

“The amount R143 621,78 was paid from the Atlantis business account to Wesbank finance account. The settlement agreement was registered under the name of Miss Ranjeni Munusamy, as far as I know, she is a journalist. The amount was debited on July 30 2008,” Roelofse testified.

The inquiry continues.